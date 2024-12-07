Enbridge FY2024 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENB
Enbridge Price Performance
NYSE ENB opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Enbridge
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.