JANX FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JANX opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. The trade was a 42.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $318,454.88. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,245 shares of company stock worth $17,032,336. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.