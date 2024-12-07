Analyzing Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -37.85% -36.54% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Austin Gold has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.31) -5.00 Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.04

Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Austin Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

