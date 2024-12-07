Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $52.00

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Omnicell stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

