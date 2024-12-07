Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) PT at $56.05

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.05.

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Williams Trading raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 574.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $43,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 100.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 642,894 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. ON has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

