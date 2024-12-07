Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $106.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

PNR opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

