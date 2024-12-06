Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assurant by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.45. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.