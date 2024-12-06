Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

