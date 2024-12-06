Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 870.4% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 183,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 164,858 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

