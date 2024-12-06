1,857 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Landstar System by 509.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Landstar System by 191.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $184.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.39 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

