UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 321.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,255 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after buying an additional 1,484,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
PK opened at $15.74 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
