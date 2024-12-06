UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 321.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,255 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after buying an additional 1,484,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

PK opened at $15.74 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.