UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $64,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,539.80. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,108,821. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

