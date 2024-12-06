Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Head to Head Analysis

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage -12.18% -9.89% -3.51% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -87.21% 0.95% 0.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lineage and Granite Point Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.34 billion 2.69 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.61 -$63.20 million ($3.86) -0.84

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lineage.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

