Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466,939 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $87,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after acquiring an additional 490,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $74.92 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 535.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

