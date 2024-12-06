Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,538 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in UiPath by 226.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UiPath by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $537,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

UiPath Stock Down 2.5 %

UiPath stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.