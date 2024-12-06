Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.73.

RH stock opened at $370.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 1-year low of $212.43 and a 1-year high of $398.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its 200 day moving average is $291.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

