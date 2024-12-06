Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $78.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
