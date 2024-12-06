Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

