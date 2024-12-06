Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,403 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,563,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,164,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,959.83. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $1,811,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,668 shares of company stock valued at $47,960,744. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

