MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

NVST stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

