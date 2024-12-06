Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $54,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after buying an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday.

OXM opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

