UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $91,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,381. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

