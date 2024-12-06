Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $44.08 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.