Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.78 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board's holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

