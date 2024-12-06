UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 53,412 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SITE Centers worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

