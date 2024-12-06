UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,710,867 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 340.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,867 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.75% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 209,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $9.22 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 866.81%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

