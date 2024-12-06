Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 86.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 261,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Shares of ASIX opened at $31.65 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $846.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

