e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

