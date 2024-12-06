Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 22,650 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

