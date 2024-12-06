MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829,185 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 1,992,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 602.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.