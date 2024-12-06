Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 316,552 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 183,407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

