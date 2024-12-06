Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,990,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 691,761 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.6% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 151,050.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $100.40 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

