Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,190.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.90 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

