Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 377.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

