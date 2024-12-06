AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.3 %

AHCO stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP grew its position in AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.