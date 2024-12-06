MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after buying an additional 894,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 573,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after purchasing an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

