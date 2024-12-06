MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $334,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $169.80 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

