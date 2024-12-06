Fmr LLC Sells 284,900 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,511,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.39% of Orla Mining worth $82,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 536.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.50 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

