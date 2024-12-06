Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,447 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

