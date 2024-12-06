Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after acquiring an additional 978,952 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,346,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 308,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 897,141 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $69,534,000.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Envista stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

