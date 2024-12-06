BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 231,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,669,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Novartis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

