Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17,496.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.15% of Bath & Body Works worth $80,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

