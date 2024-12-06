BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United States Steel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $38.85 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.