Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,687 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $179,146,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 773,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

