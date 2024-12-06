Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ChampionX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

