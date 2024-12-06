Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TopBuild by 151.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $374.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.83. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $313.44 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

