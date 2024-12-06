BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.10 Million Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Camping World were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Stock Up 0.6 %

Camping World Dividend Announcement

CWH stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.