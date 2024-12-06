Townsquare Capital LLC Has $342,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AerCap by 8.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 167,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About AerCap

Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

