HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for JANX FY2027 Earnings

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

JANX stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $92,364.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,310. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. This represents a 42.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,245 shares of company stock worth $17,032,336. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,676,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

