Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.35% of Cirrus Logic worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.96 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

